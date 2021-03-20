Two families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two families have been displaced after a two-story apartment fire in central Fresno.

Crews were called to Belmont and Glenn just before 7 AM and were met with flames coming from both the first and second stories.

They were able to quickly knock down the flames within 20 minutes.

Both the Red Cross and SPCA have been called to the scene to assist the two families.
