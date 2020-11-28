Response from neighbors helps prevents tragedy during central Fresno fire, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say a quick response from neighbors helped them prevent tragedy at an apartment fire in central Fresno.

One of the units went up in flames near Clark and Belmont just after 10 pm Friday.

People in neighboring units called 911 and evacuated the complex safely.

Firefighters put the flames out in just a few minutes and kept the fire from damaging other units.

Investigators say smoke detectors in the apartment complex helped speed up their response.

"That's what we want to hear, we want to know that that's one of the reasons we were able to keep the fire as small as it was," says Bob Camp with the Fresno Fire Department. "Those early-detection devices are critical in the success."

One man who lived in that affected apartment is now displaced. The cause of this fire is now under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhouse fireapartment fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot while driving in north Fresno
California calls for pause to distributing some Moderna vaccine
PG&E power shutoffs could affect some Central CA residents on Monday
Madera Community College nursing students assisting with vaccination process
Virtual events celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr.
COVID-19 variant linked to large outbreaks in Bay Area, officials say
Authorities searching for woman who went missing in Yosemite
Show More
14-year-old Clovis girl makes history by becoming Eagle Scout
Coalinga police asking for help in finding attempted murder suspect
FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Man caught living in Chicago airport for 3 months
More TOP STORIES News