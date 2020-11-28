Response from neighbors helps prevents tragedy during central Fresno fire, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters say a quick response from neighbors helped them prevent tragedy at an apartment fire in central Fresno.One of the units went up in flames near Clark and Belmont just after 10 pm Friday.People in neighboring units called 911 and evacuated the complex safely.Firefighters put the flames out in just a few minutes and kept the fire from damaging other units.Investigators say smoke detectors in the apartment complex helped speed up their response."That's what we want to hear, we want to know that that's one of the reasons we were able to keep the fire as small as it was," says Bob Camp with the Fresno Fire Department. "Those early-detection devices are critical in the success."One man who lived in that affected apartment is now displaced. The cause of this fire is now under investigation.