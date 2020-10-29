fire

Firefighters douse building fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters doused a building fire in central Fresno on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out on Clinton and Weber Avenues, across the street from the Vallarta Supermarket, around 5:30 am.

The building appeared to be abandoned, but firefighters worked on getting into the structure to make sure no one was inside.

Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Authorities have Weber closed at Clinton while firefighters continue their investigation. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.
