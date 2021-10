FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating a suspicious fire in central Fresno on Tuesday morning.Firefighters were called to McKinley Avenue and Weber Avenue shortly before 5:00 am.Officials say fire crews put out flames burning through a tire pile sitting against a fence.The fire damaged a power pole causing two nearby businesses, R&R Smog and Miguel's Tires, to lose power. Three cars were also damaged by the flames.No one was injured.PG&E crews were working to repair the power line.