FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews quickly put out an attic fire at a central Fresno home on Thursday morning.The fire started just before 3:30 am on Fruit and McKinley Avenues.Firefighters say residents woke up after hearing popping noises and called 911.The residents said they smelled smoke coming from the attic above the kitchen, which is currently being remodeled.Fire officials arrived within minutes and doused the blaze.No one was hurt.The cause of the fire is under investigation.