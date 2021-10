FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Seven people were displaced after an attic fire forced them from their central Fresno home on Wednesday night.The fire started after 11:30 pm at Fountain Way and Sierra Vista Avenue.Investigators say the fire broke out above the kitchen and a bedroom area.Residents quickly escaped the home when they smelled smoke.Firefighters say their biggest challenge was a car parked in front of a hydrant. They say it slowed their response because of delayed access to water.The Red Cross is helping the residents of the home find a new place to stay.The cause of the fire is under investigation.