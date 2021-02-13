Flames break out at central Fresno home, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two dozen firefighters are battling a large house fire in central Fresno.

Flames broke out at the home on Fruit and Brown just before 4:30 Saturday morning.

When crews arrived, they saw the fire ripping through one side of the house and the flames threatened a neighbors home.

Firefighters are slowly knocking down the fire but they are still on scene working to get full containment.

Investigators are calling the house a hoarder home and say there is a lot of property piled up inside the house that is keeping the fire burning strong.

Traffic is shut-down near Brown and Fruit and drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews finish putting the fire out.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.
