Flames break out at central Fresno home, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than two dozen firefighters are battling a large house fire in central Fresno.Flames broke out at the home on Fruit and Brown just before 4:30 Saturday morning.When crews arrived, they saw the fire ripping through one side of the house and the flames threatened a neighbors home.Firefighters are slowly knocking down the fire but they are still on scene working to get full containment.Investigators are calling the house a hoarder home and say there is a lot of property piled up inside the house that is keeping the fire burning strong.Traffic is shut-down near Brown and Fruit and drivers are asked to avoid the area as crews finish putting the fire out.No injuries have been reported in the fire.