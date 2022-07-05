Fire damages central Fresno home, leaves 3 people without a place to live

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are out of their home after an early morning fire.

The blaze was reported just after 7:30am Tuesday at College and Princeton Avenues in central Fresno.

Fresno Fire responded to a detached apartment unit behind a home, and were met with flames pouring through the roof when they arrived on scene.

40 firefighters were initially called out and the second story of the building is considered a complete loss.

No injuries were reported in this fire & the cause is under investigation.
