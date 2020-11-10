Road closures in place after driver runs over fire hydrant in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road closures are in place in central Fresno after a driver ran over a fire hydrant, causing it to burst.
Water went shooting into the air and covering the roadway. Belmont from Palm to Roosevelt is closed as crews are currently working to turn off the water.
The Fresno Police Department says the driver left the scene.
There is no word on when the road will reopen.
