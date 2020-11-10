Road closures in place after driver runs over fire hydrant in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Road closures are in place in central Fresno after a driver ran over a fire hydrant, causing it to burst.

Water went shooting into the air and covering the roadway. Belmont from Palm to Roosevelt is closed as crews are currently working to turn off the water.


The Fresno Police Department says the driver left the scene.

There is no word on when the road will reopen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralcar crashroad closure
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno man battling cancer gets heartwarming surprise from NFL star
Fresno Mission needs your donations to provide warmth, shelter to homeless
Fresno chapter of Kamala Harris' sorority shares its pride
Man shot and killed at southeast Fresno apartment complex
Newsom says restrictions coming as COVID-19 cases climb
Crews battling Creek Fire get some help from snow and rain
How you can safely lower your PG&E bill this winter
Show More
'Obamacare' comes before Supreme Court
Local nonprofits struggling due to drop in donations this holiday season
Brothers arrested in connection with Tulare County double shooting
Fresno County, city government fears of coronavirus outbreak easing
Crowdfunding helps Fresno brewery expand during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News