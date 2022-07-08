Fire damages central Fresno liquor store, officials suspect arson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews were called out so Shields and West in central Fresno just after 5 a.m. Friday for a fire burning at G&G Liquor.

Firefighters were met with flames coming from the side doors when they arrived on scene. They say it appeared the doors were broken from the outside, as well.

A fire investigator told Action News it's possible the fire was intentionally set and they are looking into what may have caused the blaze.

Several liquor bottles were broken inside the store and added more fuel to the fire.

The store was heavily damaged as a result of this fire.

It's not known if anything was taken from the store.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresnofirearson investigation
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fresno Unified teacher arrested again for alleged child sex crimes
Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to fire
Tulare police officer allegedly found drunk and asleep in patrol car
Ex-Japanese prime minister assassinated during campaign speech
Hundreds speak against Measure C ahead of Fresno County council vote
Woman arrested in connection to murder outside Fresno shopping center
Crews battle two fires in Fresno County
Show More
One person killed in fiery Fresno County crash
Some local small businesses shutting down due to inflation struggles
Valley colleges working to curb drop in enrollment numbers
StretchLab opens first location in Central Valley
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
More TOP STORIES News