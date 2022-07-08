Fire damages central Fresno liquor store, officials suspect arson

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Fire crews were called out so Shields and West in central Fresno just after 5 a.m. Friday for a fire burning at G&G Liquor.Firefighters were met with flames coming from the side doors when they arrived on scene. They say it appeared the doors were broken from the outside, as well.A fire investigator told Action News it's possible the fire was intentionally set and they are looking into what may have caused the blaze.Several liquor bottles were broken inside the store and added more fuel to the fire.The store was heavily damaged as a result of this fire.It's not known if anything was taken from the store.