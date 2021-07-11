3 residents injured, 56 displaced by large fire in central Fresno

BREAKING: Displaced residents are gathering their belongings after a 4-alarm fire at Andrews Ave and Pleasant. Over 50 firefighters worked to put out the blaze this morning. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/3P1XIO7CHD — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) July 11, 2021

One of the homeowners shared this video with us of the blaze that broke out around 4:30 this morning. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/0cAoc4TF8i — Shayla Girardin ABC30 (@ShaylaABC30) July 11, 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than 50 firefighters from several Fresno area crews battled a four-alarm fire for hours on Sunday morning.Three people were injured in the fire at Andrews Avenue and Pleasant, and 56 people displaced from their homes.Medical aid calls were suspended as the fire crews were called just before 5 am and immediately went into rescue mode.Two of the residents injured were transported to a hospital. One of them has burn injuries and the other was injured while jumping off a balcony to escape the flames.Fire officials say 13 apartment units in two apartment complexes were either damaged or destroyed in the fire.Action News crews at the scene saw residents gathering their belongings from inside their burned homes.Doorways and windows and railings hung from their hinges or were completely charred in the blaze.FAX buses were called to assist everyone displaced, and the Red Cross is working on a shelter.You are urged to avoid this area as crews are actively working to knock down those flames.