Investigation underway following Central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are investigating a central Fresno fire that left a home damaged.

Firefighters were called to Roosevelt and Dennett avenues before 6 a.m. Saturday.

Crews struggled to find the flames because the fire sparked in a bedroom at the back of the home.

Once they found the blaze, firefighters quickly knocked down the fire.

There were residents inside at the time and they all got out safely.

Due to extensive smoke damage, the home is not occupiable.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze.