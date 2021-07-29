Flames break out at van, taco shop in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected arsonist has been detained after flames ignited a van and part of a taco shop in central Fresno.Crews responded to the parking lot of Tacos Tijuana near Belmont and Cedar just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon.They saw two separate fires were one tearing through the front of a van and the other on part of the outside of the restaurant.As firefighters battled the flames, a witness led Fresno police officers to the suspect who was seen running away from the building when the fires started.Fresno Fire officials say 2021 has been an extremely busy year for their teams.The taco shop had a lot of smoke damage inside from the fire.The business was closed at the time, so firefighters were forced to break in to make sure the flames were only on the outside of the building.No one was injured.