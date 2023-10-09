Hatmaker opens new storefront in central Fresno

A local hat maker is celebrating a new storefront near Fresno City College on Van Ness near Floradora.

An appointment at Nicholson Hat Co. isn't just a fitting. It's an experience, and it starts in the hot seat.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Handmade and built to last, in her new central Fresno storefront, Keryn Nicholson has her dad and great grandfather's hats prominently displayed looking over the shop.

"I'm really happy to have all of my equipment on display now," she said.

An appointment at Nicholson Hat Co. isn't just a fitting. It's an experience, and it starts in the hot seat.

"Depending on the hat, there's anywhere from eight to 15 steps depending on how much detail and ribbon work is involved," Nicholson said.

Fitting isn't limited to head shape and measurements -- every hat has a story.

"I have met so many different people in all walks of life -- a lot of ranchers and farmers in the area, a lot of musicians as well," Nicholson said.

You can choose from a variety of plant and botanical dyed colors Keryn calls the "Shades of the San Joaquin."

"Really, a good selection of a lot of neutral tones is probably the most common," she said. "Then from there, we choose all of your accessories."

With the exception of the blocks, steamer and sewing machine, sanding, pouncing, blocking and crown ironing are all done by hand.

"It was built with someone's hands, and you are supporting at least four or five other local makers by purchasing one of my hats," Nicholson said. "For me, that's important."

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.