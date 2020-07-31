Motorcyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a motorcyclist in central Fresno on Thursday night.
Investigators say the driver of a BMW was traveling northbound on Del Mar and struck the rider at Shields Avenue around 10:30 p.m.
The driver ran off after parking the car on Del Mar.
A collision reconstruction unit investigated the crash scene for several hours overnight.
Police have not released a possible suspect description at this time.
