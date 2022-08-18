Man arrested for hit-and-run crash in central Fresno, police say

Officers say the driver hit a fire hydrant and a light pole. Water flooded the area after the hydrant was struck.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody accused of a hit-and-run crash in central Fresno.

Police say it happened after midnight Thursday at Belmont and Ninth.

The pole also went down and blocked eastbound Belmont.

Police say the driver tried to get away, but was soon caught at Grant and Fourth.

He was arrested for hit and run and DUI charges.

The water has since been turned off and the road is clear.