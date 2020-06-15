Police looking for witnesses in hit-and-run at central Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for witnesses in connection to a hit-and-run at a motel in central Fresno.

It happened at about 1 a.m. Monday morning at the Sierra Inn on Dennett and Parkway near Olive Ave.

Police say a man was drinking and talking with a maintenance worker at the inn.

While the worker was pulling some tools out of his truck, the other man got inside the vehicle and accidentally backed into a wall between two rooms.

After the crash, he took off but was caught by police.

"At this point, we don't know if we have a DUI at this point," says Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "The property manager doesn't want to press charges, neither does the maintenance worker, so at this point, we're just seeing what we can do to help."

At last report, the suspect has not been arrested. There were customers staying in both motel rooms.

They are okay and were given different rooms to stay in. No one was hurt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno centralhit and runhotelfresno centralhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno bars and breweries open to customers after months of closures
Central California coronavirus cases
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
2 killed during domestic violence-related shooting in Fowler, suspect dead after vehicle collides with train
3 people displaced after house fire in Riverdale, dozens evacuated after gas line break
Overpass in Lemoore will memorialize fallen police officer Jonathan Diaz
Fresno man arrested for attempted rape and kidnapping victim through dating app
Show More
Clovis Police Department arrests man after pursuit near Peach and Ashlan
Atlanta police chief resigns after fatal police shooting; Wendy's set on fire
Family and friends gather in Clovis to remember little girl who died last year
Employee at Merced Dutch Bros tests positive for COVID-19
Police: Man turned away from Texas bar shoots, wounds 8
More TOP STORIES News