Police looking for witnesses in hit-and-run at central Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for witnesses in connection to a hit-and-run at a motel in central Fresno.It happened at about 1 a.m. Monday morning at the Sierra Inn on Dennett and Parkway near Olive Ave.Police say a man was drinking and talking with a maintenance worker at the inn.While the worker was pulling some tools out of his truck, the other man got inside the vehicle and accidentally backed into a wall between two rooms.After the crash, he took off but was caught by police."At this point, we don't know if we have a DUI at this point," says Fresno Police Lt. Tim Tietjen. "The property manager doesn't want to press charges, neither does the maintenance worker, so at this point, we're just seeing what we can do to help."At last report, the suspect has not been arrested. There were customers staying in both motel rooms.They are okay and were given different rooms to stay in. No one was hurt.