Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after being hit by a car in Central Fresno.The Fresno Police Department says it happened near Olive and Hughes.Authorities say the man walked out in front of a car in the middle of the roadway. It is not known why he walked out onto the roadway.The man was taken to the hospital and his condition is not known. Police say the driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating.