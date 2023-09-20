24-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno identified

A man is dead after a shooting in Central Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The man who was shot and killed in central Fresno on Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Benito Cortez.

The Fresno Police Department says it happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Union Avenue near Cedar Avenue, about a block south of McLane High School.

Shortly before the shooting, witnesses said they heard a verbal argument between the suspect and Cortez.

A deputy with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office was in the area and found Cortez in the roadway with a gunshot wound.

No information on a possible gunman has been released.

This was Fresno's 27th homicide of the year.

