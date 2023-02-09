Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

When police arrived, they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. They believe the shooting happened outside of the home.

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in central Fresno Thursday morning.

Officers received a ShotSpotter notification for 18 rounds fired at Grant and Clark just before 2 am.

When police arrived, they found a man inside a home with a gunshot wound. They believe the shooting happened outside of the home in the intersection.

The man was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, just three blocks away, where he died.

This is the 4th homicide in the city of Fresno this year.

Another home was hit by the gunfire, but no one inside was hurt.

There is no suspect description at this time.