46-year-old man shot and killed in central Fresno, police searching for 28-year-old suspect

Police say Silvano Villa-Fierro and Kelon White got into a fight in the apartment before White shot Villa-Fierro.

Matthew Cardenas Image
ByMatthew Cardenas KFSN logo
Monday, July 17, 2023 7:04PM
A man has died following a shooting in central Fresno, and police are now searching for the suspect accused of killing him.

A man has died following a shooting in central Fresno, and police are now searching for the suspect accused of killing him.

The shooting happened inside an apartment on Clinton and Weber just after 4 pm Sunday.

Police say 46-year-old Silvano Villa-Fierro and 28-year-old Kelon White got into a fight in the apartment before White shot Villa-Fierro.

Villa-Fierro was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Authorities say White left the scene and is now wanted for murder.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Fresno Police Department.

