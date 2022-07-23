Man shot and killed in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in central Fresno.

Police were called to Clinton and Maroa after a ShotSpotter notification and several 911 calls of shots fired in the area just before 3:30 Saturday morning.

Officers located a car crash with a gunshot victim in the car. He was pronounced dead by EMS.

A woman was also in the car. She wasn't shot but was taken to Community Regional Medical Center for injuries related to the collision.

No shooter description is available at this time.

This is the 36th homicide this year in the City of Fresno.