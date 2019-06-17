Central Fresno house fire displaces family of 4

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a fire that started in an attic at a home in Central Fresno.Flames broke out inside the home on Flint Way near Crystal Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.An ABC30 insider caught some of the smoke pouring out of the home on video.Fire officials say four people will now have to find a temporary place to live due to the damage inside the home.The cause of the fire is under investigation.