Central Fresno house fire displaces family of 4

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters battled a fire that started in an attic at a home in Central Fresno.

Flames broke out inside the home on Flint Way near Crystal Avenue just before 8 p.m. Sunday.

An ABC30 insider caught some of the smoke pouring out of the home on video.

Fire officials say four people will now have to find a temporary place to live due to the damage inside the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.
