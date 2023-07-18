Garage destroyed, home damaged in central Fresno fire

A garage has been destroyed and a home has been damaged following a fire in central Fresno.

When crews arrived, they found flames in the backyard from debris and trees had spread to a detached garage.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A garage has been destroyed and a home has been damaged following a fire in central Fresno.

The flames were reported just before 3:30 am Tuesday at a home on Fedora near Del Mar.

No one was inside the garage and it was consumed by the fire.

The back of the home was also damaged, and so was a shed on the property next door.

Officials say the residents of the home will have to find a temporary place to stay.