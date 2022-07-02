Community remembers man killed in central Fresno house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Neighbors came together to remember the man killed in a central Fresno house fire this week.

A vigil was held near the home where Calvin Rodriguez died Tuesday night.

Rodriguez, who was living with autism, was remembered as a hard worker who would not hesitate to help anyone in his community.

We spoke with Calvin's dad, who says his son was quick to show love.

"If you genuinely noticed him, he was your friend for life," says Robert Rodriguez. "I'd like to just mention that. Thank you very much. Thank you to the community and everyone that came out. I love you all. My family does too. Thank you for making it easy for us."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family.
