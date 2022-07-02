Flames rip through central Fresno home, no injuries reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Big flames ripped through a home in central Fresno Friday night.Crews were called out to the home at Princeton and Cedar around 9 pm.The woman who lived in the house was not home at the time the fire started, but firefighters were still looking for cats that may have been trapped inside.Firefighters raced to the scene to keep those flames from spreading to nearby homes.The cause of the fire is still under investigation.