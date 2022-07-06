Crews battling house fire in central Fresno

HAPPENING NOW: Fresno Fire is still on scene of a house fire in Central Fresno. Not a lot of info yet. One neighbor tells me she knows kids lived inside the home. pic.twitter.com/xnFS8Yfxrt — Amanda Aguilar ABC30 (@AAguilarTV) July 6, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.The flames broke out at a home on N. College and McKenzie just before 4:30 am.Video shows the house engulfed in flames and multiple firefighters on scene.Residents did live in this home. Their conditions are not yet known.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.