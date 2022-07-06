Crews battling house fire in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Crews are battling a house fire in central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The flames broke out at a home on N. College and McKenzie just before 4:30 am.

Video shows the house engulfed in flames and multiple firefighters on scene.



Residents did live in this home. Their conditions are not yet known.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
