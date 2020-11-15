Fire at vacant central Fresno home spreads to nearby occupied homes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A house fire in central Fresno took a dangerous turn when flames spread to a pair of neighboring homes.Firefighters responded to the fire on Grant and Abby just before 11 pm Saturday.When they arrived, they found a vacant house engulfed in flames.That fire grew so big that it also caused major damage to nearby homes on both sides of the property.Everyone living in those neighboring houses evacuated safely but the fire damage is likely going to displace those residents.Firefighters say they've responded to several fire calls at this same vacant house, one as recent as two weeks ago."We suspect this is a suspicious fire at the very least," says Fresno City Fire Battalion Chief Tony Escobdeo. "We're going to investigate arson or any intent . It may have been accidental but it is an unoccupied home."Firefighters are investigating whether homeless activity may have sparked the flames.One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor injury.This was one of 14 fires crews responded to in the last 24 hours.