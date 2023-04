Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a former restaurant in central Fresno.

Flames break out at former IHOP building in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a former restaurant in central Fresno.

The flames were first reported just after 3 am Tuesday on Blackstone near Fedora Avenue.

The building was an old IHOP restaurant that was already damaged from previous fires.

Crews were able to get a man out of the building, who was found sleeping inside.

Southbound Blackstone was closed between Fedora and Shields while firefighters put out the blaze.