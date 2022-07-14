Father, 3 sons arrested for beating death of man in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A father and his three sons have been arrested in connection to a homicide in central Fresno earlier this month.

The Fresno Police Department says on July 1, 19-year-old Jose Martinez was found unresponsive near the pool at the Roadway Inn on Blackstone.

During the investigation, police learned that Martinez was beaten up by multiple men and knocked out. Authorities say he was even kicked in the head while unconscious.

Martinez was taken to the hospital and died on July 6.

Police identified 39-year-old Matthew Falcon Sr. and his three sons, 21-year-old Matthew Falcon Jr., 19-year-old Matthew Falcon and a 17-year-old as the suspects.

All four suspects were found at a motel on Jensen and East on Wednesday and taken into custody.
