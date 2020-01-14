Arsonist sets fire to central Fresno home days after man was murdered on front lawn

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5843255" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police say there is some sort of relationship between the victim and shooter, but the exact relationship is unclear at this time.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a central Fresno home just days after a man was shot and killed in the front yard.The fire started just after 12:30 a.m. at the house on McKenzie Avenue and 9th Street.Witnesses say they saw someone trying to light a couch on the front porch on fire. The couch went up in flames, and the fire quickly spread to the rest of the house.No one was inside the home at the time, but the structure did sustain significant damage.Officials say the fire is being investigated as an arson. Police are also working to determine if it's related to the recent murder of 43-year-old Florentino Higuera.Shotspotter alerted officers to the home after it reported six shots were fired in the area at around 1:00 p.m. on Saturday.Higuera suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and later died at the hospital.Homicide detectives do not believe Higuera was the intended target.Tuesday morning, police said it appears no one lived at the home.