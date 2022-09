Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in central Fresno late Thursday night.

Fresno police say it happened on Thorne & Dakota around 10 pm.

Authorities say the man in his 30s was hit once in the upper torso. He was rushed to the hospital.

Information on what led up to the shooting is limited at this time.