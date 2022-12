Man hospitalized after stabbing in central Fresno, police say

Police say the victim walked into the Arco Station at Blackstone and Garland just after 7 Tuesday night.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after being stabbed in central Fresno.

He told employees he had been stabbed.

The man was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Authorities say four men may be involved in the attack but did not release any other details.

Officers are looking for witnesses and video surveillance.