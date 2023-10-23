A man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his roommate in central Fresno.

59-year-old man stabbed multiple times by roommate in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his roommate in central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened after 5 am Monday near Clinton and Weber. Officers found the victim at a bus stop.

Police say the 59-year-old man got into an argument with his 36-year-old roommate, which led to the 59-year-old being stabbed multiple times and then pushed out of the home.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition but is expected to survive.

The suspect has been taken into custody.