Murder charges filed against Fresno man who allegedly sped away from police, killed another driver

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Charges have been filed against a man accused of speeding away police and killing another driver.

On Friday, The Fresno County District Attorney's Office charged 40-year-old Andrew Calderon with four felony counts, including a murder charge.

Calderon is accused of evading police, running a red light, hitting and killing 29-year-old Victor Cardenas.

The incident started after 11 p.m. Wednesday at First and Shields when police pulled Calderon over for what was called a non-moving traffic violation.

At first, Calderon pulled over, but after a short time sped away. Police say they initially pursued him but quickly ended the chase due to the speeds reached and since he was only stopped for minor violations.

He continued to speed until he ran a red light at Fresno Street, crashing into Cardenas, who died from his injuries at the hospital.

Police say Calderon is on active parole and has a warrant for his arrest for domestic violence charges.

