Arraignment delayed for driver accused of killing man in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Arraignment was delayed for a driver accused of hitting and killing a man in Central Fresno.

Raymond Salazar was in court Monday morning, where his bail was set at $289,000.

He is charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Police say the 65-year-old drove into Moua Ly while the victim was using a walker on Hughes and Weber Avenue.

Ly was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

Salazar is expected back in court on October 3 for his arraignment.

