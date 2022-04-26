More than $12,000 in tech equipment stolen from central Fresno charter school, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A charter school in central Fresno was hit by thieves who took a vital learning tool.

More than $12,000 worth of tablets and headphones were stolen.

The break-in happened at the Golden Charter Academy last Friday morning.

The thieves stole the tech equipment from classrooms.

Campus officials reported the losses but have not disclosed how the property will be replaced.
