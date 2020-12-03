Man killed in shooting after argument at central Fresno parking lot

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his early thirties has been killed in a central Fresno shooting.

Police say he pulled into a parking lot at W Clinton and N Weber and there was an argument between him and the suspect.

The suspect then pulled out a firearm and fired at the victim's vehicle at about 5:30 pm.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he later died.

Police say the parking lot was very busy at the time of the shooting, putting many others at risk of getting hurt.

Officers have not made any arrests and the victim has not yet been identified.
