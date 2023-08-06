A man is in custody for firing a gun in Central Fresno and running from police shortly after 1:00 am on Sunday.

Man arrested for firing gun and running from police in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in custody for firing a gun in Central Fresno and running from police shortly after 1:00 am on Sunday.

The Fresno Police Department says officers responded to First Street and Belmont Avenue for reports of a shooting.

Officials say a man got out of his car, fired several rounds into the air, and then got back into his car and drove away.

No one was injured.

Police later found the suspected gunman near Orchard Street and Madison Avenue.

The suspect abandoned his car and ran from officers into a neighborhood.

He was spotted jumping into the backyard of a home on Nevada Avenue and Angus Street.

Some residents had to evacuate their homes as police searched backyards.

After several hours, the man refused to surrender to officers, so a K-9 was deployed.

He was taken into custody.