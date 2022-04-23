15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot in central Fresno Friday night.
Fresno police say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 9 pm near Saginaw and Fruit.
When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Police say the shooting could possibly be gang-related.
This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
