15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot in central Fresno Friday night.Fresno police say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 9 pm near Saginaw and Fruit.When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.Police say the shooting could possibly be gang-related.This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.