15-year-old in critical condition after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy was shot in central Fresno Friday night.

Fresno police say they received a ShotSpotter notification around 9 pm near Saginaw and Fruit.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police say the shooting could possibly be gang-related.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.
