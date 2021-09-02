Car with 6-year-old boy inside hit by bullets in central Fresno, police say

Car with boy inside hit by bullets in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It was an extremely scary situation outside of a central Fresno liquor store Wednesday night.

When officers arrived at the business near Dakota and Hughes, they reviewed video footage and determined two people were arguing in the parking lot when someone opened fire.

A nearby vehicle was struck by bullets with a six-year-old boy inside.

The child's grandfather just feet away inside the store rushed to check on the boy, finding him cowered down on the floorboards of the vehicle, fortunately, uninjured.
