FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the upper body in central Fresno Sunday night.The Fresno Police Department says it happened at an apartment complex near Calaveras and Mckenzie.Authorities say a man was in his apartment when a group of people in ski masks knocked on his door. There was some sort of verbal exchange and the suspects started shooting into the apartment.The man was shot in the upper body. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center by his family.An update on the victim has not been provided. There is no suspect description at this time.