17-year-old girl shot at party in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A manhunt is underway after a shooting in central Fresno sent a teenage girl to the hospital.Officers were called to Cedar and Clay Avenues just after 9 PM Saturday night.Investigators say witnesses told them an argument quickly escalated to violence between a group of people at a family party when a 17-year-old girl was shot in the leg.The victim was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center -- where she is recovering.It's unclear how many people were involved and how many shots were fired, but police say some of the partygoers ran after several people before they got away."We're very fortunate that we didn't have a homicide today, based on the fact that we had shots that appeared to go across the road," says Fresno Police Lt. Israel Reyes. "And you have one apartment complex on the north side, and residence on the south side. It could have easily struck someone else."Officers have not shared a description of the possible gunmen.Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Fresno police.