Man shows up at Community Regional Medical Center with gunshot wound, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting in central Fresno.

The Fresno Police Department says a man showed up with a gunshot wound at Community Regional Medical Center just after 2 am Tuesday.

Police found the scene near Illinois Avenue and 2nd Street.

Officers are now talking to residents hoping to find witnesses or surveillance video.

The man is expected to survive.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. There is no suspect description.