Woman hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is in the hospital after a shooting in central Fresno.

It happened before 12:30 am Tuesday at a home on Fruit and Simpson -- that's a block away from Shields Avenue.

Police are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

"The victim heard a knock at her front door, she went to the front door, she heard shots fired and she was struck by gunfire," says Fresno Police Lt. Henry Garcia.

The victim was struck in the chest and the hand.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where she is speaking with police.

Her condition has not been released.

The victim's brother was also inside the home and is being interviewed by officers.

Police have not provided any suspect information.