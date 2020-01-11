Central Fresno shooting leaves man hospitalized in critical condition

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man believed to be in his 40s has been transported to the Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition after a shooting.

Authorities responded to a Shotspotter alert with six shots fired in the area of McKenzie and Ninth.

The man had one gunshot wound to his chest.

Police say there is some sort of relationship between the victim and shooter, but the exact relationship is unclear at this time.

The shooter is still at large.

This is a developing story.
