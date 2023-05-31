Man killed in central Fresno shooting identified, police looking for witnesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man who was shot and killed in central Fresno over Memorial Day weekend has now been identified.

Fresno police say 39-year-old Paul Fierro died after a shooting on Lansing Way and Glenn Avenue on Sunday.

Detectives say he was involved in an argument leading up to the shooting.

He later returned to the area and that's when he was shot once in the chest.

Fierro was lying in the middle of the street when officers arrived.

They began treating him at the scene before he was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center.

Fierro died less than two hours later.

Police believe people saw the shooting and they're now urging those witnesses to come forward.

So far, there is no description of the person who pulled the trigger