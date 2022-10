Man hospitalized after shooting in central Fresno, police say

Police say multiple shots were fired toward the victim, who was hit at least once in the upper torso.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are looking for a shooter who wounded a man in central Fresno.

Officers responded around 9 pm Wednesday near First Street and Clinton Avenue.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

So far, no details have been released about the shooter.

Officers are searching for surveillance video