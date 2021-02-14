FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in central Fresno.
The shooting happened just after midnight -- near the intersection of Millbrook and Home Avenue.
Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that went through both of his legs.
The victim is going to survive his injuries but he's not being very cooperative with investigators as they search for a shooter.
Police haven't released a suspect description.
Man shot in the legs in central Fresno, police say
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News