Man shot in the legs in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man in central Fresno.

The shooting happened just after midnight -- near the intersection of Millbrook and Home Avenue.

Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound that went through both of his legs.

The victim is going to survive his injuries but he's not being very cooperative with investigators as they search for a shooter.

Police haven't released a suspect description.
