20-year-old man shot in central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the gunman who shot a man Sunday morning in central Fresno.

Officers say it happened around 5 am in the area of Blackstone and Ashlan.

A 20-year-old man got into some sort of disturbance with another person when that person pulled out a gun and shot the man at least once.

The victim is expected to survive from his injuries.

It's not known what led up to the altercation but officers say it may be gang-related.

They say the suspect left in a light colored pick-up truck.
